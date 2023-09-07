Varun Dhawan Injures Leg On VD18 Set, Tries Ice Water Therapy For Pain Relief

Varun Dhawan recently took to his Instagram handle to share that he has injured his leg while shooting for his upcoming film, produced by Atlee. After getting injured on the movie set, the actor shared with his fans how it all unfolded. He also revealed the method he used to get rid of his pain.

3 things you need to know

Varun's upcoming film is tentatively titled VD18.

Wamiqa Gabbi will feature opposite Varun Dhawan in the film.

Earlier, the Bawaal actor had injured his elbow during the shoot.

Varun Dhawan injures himself on VD18 set

Varun injured his leg on the sets of VD18 and tried ice water therapy to get some relief from the pain. The actor explained, "I hurt my leg, I think, while shooting, and I have no idea how I hurt my leg, but this is what I am doing at the moment."

He then showed his injured leg immersed in a basin filled with ice water. After trying ice water therapy, he described the experience as "freezing". Earlier, Varun injured his elbow while shooting for the film. Sharing a photo back then, he wrote in the caption, "No pain, no gain. VD18."

(Varun Dhawan shares a photo of his leg immersed in ice water | Image: Varun Dhawan/Instagram)

(Varun Dhawan gets injured on the sets of VD18 | Image: Varun Dhawan/Instagram)

Varun Dhawan opens up about VD18

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Varun Dhawan was asked about his upcoming film with Atlee VD18. Without disclosing much, the Badrinath Ki Dulhania actor said, "I genuinely can't reveal much but it's very exciting." He also praised the filmmaker for an exciting experience on the sets of the film. He further added, "All I can say is it's a mass-action entertainer. There is a lot of entertainment in the film which I love as well. And, I’m just going to give it my all."