Varun Dhawan Clarifies After Reports Of His 'Roka' With Girlfriend Natasha Surface

Varun Dhawan posted a clarification on Twitter after reports claimed that his and Natasha Dalal's wedding date has been decided. This came after parents and other family members were spotted at Dalal's residence dressed in traditional clothes. Claiming that it was just a 'birthday party', Dhawan informed that he wanted to clear the air before any sort of 'false news' spread on the internet.

Varun Dhawan issues clarification

Rumours about Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s wedding have been doing the rounds for quite some time now. The two were previously speculated to be tying the knot in December 2019, but much to everyone's surprise, the reports turned out to be false.

Hey guys before u let ur imagination run wild it was a birthday party 🥳 wanted to clarify before any false news is spread cheers https://t.co/PPhvvMLUka — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) February 12, 2020

Varun along with his whole family attended Natasha's father's birthday celebration which was hosted at her house. The actor, his father David Dhawan, mom Lali Dhawan, uncle Anil Dhawan and more were clicked while leaving the venue. Sources claimed that the couple completed a pre-marriage ritual during the get-together. From Varun's pictures, it looked like he was sporting a Tika which added fuel to the fire of Roka ceremony speculations.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal have been school friends, who started dating each other when they were in their mid-teens. The two then realized that there were more than just good friends. Over the years, in several interviews, Varun has always maintained that Natasha is his rock, anchor and the stabilizing factor in his life.

On the professional front, Varun Dhawan starred in Street Dancer 3D along with Shraddha Kapoor. The movie RELEASED IN January 2020 and stars Shraddha Kapoor, Raghav Juyal, Dharmesh Yelland, and Punit Pathak in pivotal roles. The actor will also feature in Karan Johar produced Rannbhoomi. Directed by Shashank Kaithan, the film is slated to release next year.

