Neither Salman Khan Nor Varun Dhawan Will Star In The Upcoming 'Judwaa 3'

Both Judwaa and its sequel, Judwaa 2, were massive successes for filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala. While the first film featured superstar Salman Khan, the second opted for a new up and coming actor, Varun Dhawan. Producer Sajid is now working on the third film in the series, Judwaa 3, and fans are curious about who will play the lead role. Though if recent reports are to be believed, then neither Salman Khan nor Varun Dhawan will feature in Judwaa 3.

Both Judwaa and Judwaa 2 were directed by David Dhawan and were produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The first starred Salman Khan, while the second starred Varun Dhawan. But according to a recent report that was shared by a leading daily, Judwaa 3 will not star Salman Khan or Varun Dhawan. Instead, a brand new actor will be brought in to play the lead role.

Speaking to the leading daily, Sajid Nadiadwala had said that neither Salman Khan nor Varun Dhawan would be returning to the franchise. He added that every new film in the Judwaa series would have a new actor. Currently, Sajid is busy looking for the new cast of actors that will feature in Judwaa 3.

The first Judwaa starred Salman Khan as the lead alongside Karisma Kapoor and Rambha, who both played the female leads. However, the second film switched to a younger cast, starring Varun Dhawan as the lead, while Jacqueline Fernandez and Tapsee Pannu played the female leads. The very first Judwaa film released back in 1997, while the second film was much more recent, releasing in 2017.

Both films were romantic comedies that focused on the exploits of a pair of identical twins (both twins played by the same actor). The third film will likely share the same basic plot structure. However, it will have a twist to differentiate it from the previous entries in the film series.

