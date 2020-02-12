Varun Dhawan, Disha Patani Have A Good Time During Their California Trip; Watch BTS Videos

Disha Patani and Varun Dhawan’s fan clubs have managed to get their hands on the two actors’ videos from their California trip. They had earlier shared a video on their Instagram stories about being in California shooting for a commercial. But now, videos of Disha and Varun having fun between their shoot has gone viral on the internet.

Varun Dhawan & Disha Patani have fun in-between commercial shoot

Several of Disha Patani and Varun Dhawan’s videos from a commercial shoot were made viral earlier today on the internet. The two actors are seen talking and having fun in between their shoots in the video. Disha is seen sitting inside a sky-blue car with an open hood while Varun plays the role of a mechanic. He is busy fixing the tyres of the car it seems while Disha looks at it longingly.

Both the actors are seen posing under a California Route 66 Sign. This whole antic seemed a part of the commercial shoot.

In another video was made viral by a fan club of Disha Patani. In the video, Varun Dhawan in character asks her if it was her first time in California. Disha replies yes and how many times would he keep asking her that. Later, Varun said he would ask it every day while they are there.

