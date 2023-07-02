Varun Dhawan, Jawan Director Atlee's VD18 Officially Announced, Release Date Out

The word about Varun Dhawan and his 18th project had been around on social media and entertainment portals since the last few months. The initial report suggested that the actor was going to collaborate with director Atlee and producer Murad Khetani for a pan-India film. Now, the film, tentatively titled VD18, has officially been announced.

3 things you need to know:

Tamil filmmaker Atlee is also directing Jawan, which is his first pan-India film and also stars some popular Bollywood names.

Atlee will be serving as a producer on the actor's upcoming film.

Tentatively titled VD18, the film is expected to go to floors in August.

VD18 officially announced

The Bollywood actor recently took to social media and made things official about his upcoming film. He also announced its release date. He simply wrote on his Instagram story, “#VD18, May 31st, 2024 in theatres.” Earlier this year, Varun was spotted having meetings with Atlee which had fueled rumours about an upcoming film. Now, it stands confirmed that the Theri director is bankrolling Varun's next.

(Varun Dhawan announces his upcoming film with Atlee | Image: varundvn/Instagram)

While it was initially speculated that Atlee will be directing the film with Varun as the leading face, it is now clear that the film is being both written and directed by Tamil director Kalees. He made his debut with Kee (2019), which is a sci-fi psychological thriller starring Jiiva and Nikki Galriani.

Is Janhvi Kapoor the leading lady in VD18?

VD18 is slated to be a pan-India film, and along with Atlee, Murad Khetani is also backing the project. Cine1 Studios and A For Apple Studios are jointly making the film. VD18 is said to begin production in early August.

Janhvi Kapoor was previously reported to star in the film alongside Varun, which would have marked the pair's reunion after the yet-to-be-released Bawaal, but the news on the leading lady is not yet confirmed.

(Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor posing together | Image: varundvn/Instagram)

Varun has been busy with the shoots of the Indian installment of Citadel alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu. His pan-India film, coupled with his involvement with the Hollywood producers Joe and Anthony Russo, suggest that Varun is looking to level up. He will next feature in the direct-to-digital release Bawaal, set to stream from July 21.