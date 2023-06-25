Varun Dhawan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu Wrap Up Citadel India Version Shoot In Serbia

Actors Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu have finally wrapped up shooting schedule in Serbia. The actors were shooting of the India chapter of the Prime Video series Citadel. Currently, the project is untitled. It has been billed as a "local Original spy series". The project is hails from the aforementioned OTT platform as well as AGBO, the production banner co-founded by Hollywood filmmaking duo Russo Brothers.

Raj Nidimoru of The Family Man and Krishna DK of Farzi, serve as showrunners and directors of the upcoming show. The series has been written by Sita R Menon along with Raj & DK. Raj & DK under their banner D2R Films will also serve as executive producers.

Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu say goodbye to Serbia

Actor Varun Dhawan shared a picture with Raj & DK, as well as co-actor Saqib Saleem, on his Instagram Stories on Saturday night. With his post, the actor announced the completion of the shooting schedule in Serbia "It's a wrap in Serbia boys and girls," the Bhediya star captioned the photo. The Indian chapter of Citadel marks actor Varun Dhawan's debut on a streaming platform.

Earlier, in a conversation with PTI, Varun spoke highly of his co-star in the series. He mentioned that Samantha is “one of the hardest working actors” and that he cannot be doing “something mediocre” with her. Talking about the Indian adaptation of Citadel, the actor has assured that the audiences will witness a “never-seen-before" series.

(The cast and crew of Citadel in Serbia. Image: Twitter)

On the other hand, actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu posted a snap of a plate of desserts on her Instagram Stories.With her post, she bid adieu to Belgrade, the capital of Serbia. "Until we meet again Belgrade," The Family Man star captioned her post. While the cast and crew were in Serbia, they also met with the President of India, Droupadi Murmu.

(Samanatha Ruth Prabhu bids adieu to Serbia post shoot wrap. Image: samantharuthprabhuoffl/Instagram)

Indian version of Citadel not a remake of US-version

Notably, Priyanka Chopra plays a lead role in the US-version of Citadel. Actress Samanth Ruth Prabhu had previously clarified that the Indian version of Citadel is not a remake of the US-version of the show.

(The US version of Citadel also features Richard Madden. Image: Twitter)

The series is produced by D2R Films, and Amazon Studios, with AGBO's Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Mike Larocca, Angela Russo-Otstot, Scott Nemes, and David Weil overseeing production on the Indian Original and all series within the global "Citadel" universe.