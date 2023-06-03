Varun Dhawan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu Starrer Citadel Shoot Nears Completion

Varun Dhawan is all set to shoot the last schedule of the Indian version of Citadel in Serbia. On Saturday morning, the actor treated his Instagram fans with a selfie from the airport and captioned it as "Last sched spyverse (sic)." In the image, the actor dons a grey T-shirt and a summer hat. The web series has entered the last leg of shooting.

Helmed by filmmaker duo Raj Nidimoru & Krishna DK, the spy verse also stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead role. A few days ago, Dhawan told PTI that it would be a month-long schedule in Serbia. Citadel will mark the actor's OTT debut. Here's what he posted:

(Varun Dhawan shared picture from airport. Image: Varun Dhawan/Instagram)

Dhawan on working with Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Citadel

(Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu to star in Citadel. Image: Varun Dhawan/Instagram)

Speaking to PTI, the actor called Samantha one of the "hardest working actors". He added that it would be a never-seen-before series in India, and they both would be performing some high-octane stunts.

"The makers are pushing the envelope. Samantha and I can't be doing something mediocre. She is one of the hardest working actors," PTI quoted the actor.

The American version of Citadel, starring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden is currently streaming on the OTT platform. It received immense praise from the audience and critics. Varun made his voice cameo in the series.

Meanwhile, the makers are yet to announce the release date of the Indian version. The Italian version titled Citadel: Diana will premiere next year.

Varun Dhawan's upcoming projects

(Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor to star in Bawaal. Image: Varun Dhawan/Instagram)

The actor would next be seen in Nitish Tiwari's Bawaal with Janhvi Kapoor. The movie is slated to release in theatres on October 6. Previously, the makers had planned to release it in April, but due to impending technical and VFX requirements, the release date was pushed to the latter half of the year. Also, he has the second instalment of Bhediya, which is scheduled to release next year.