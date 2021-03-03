Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon Meet Arunachal Pradesh CM Ahead Of 'Bhediya' Shoot In State

Before commencing the shoot for Dinesh Vijan's horror-comedy Bhediya in Arunachal Pradesh the entire team including Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, and Abhishek Banerjee met the Honorable CM Pema Khandu. Also present were Bamang Felix, Minister of Home and Interstate affairs, Naresh Kumar, Chief Secretary, Sonam Chombey, Commissioner to HCM.

Presented by Jio Studios and Vijan's Maddock Films, Bhediya also stars Abhishek Banerjee of Paatal Lok fame and Angrezi Medium star Deepak Dobriyal. The film is written by Niren Bhatt, who had earlier penned films like Bala and Made In China. Bhediya will reunite Dhawan with Sanon after Rohit Shetty's 2015 comedy, Dilwale.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film is slated to release on 14th April 2022.

On Wednesday, Varun Dhawan took to Instagram to share a glimpse of what his character in Bhediya would sound like. In the video, one can see that Dhawan, who will be playing a werewolf in the film, is about to enter his private jet and leave for the state, but not before howling for the camera. During the final few seconds in the video, one can hear a couple of people laughing at Dhawan's imitation of a Wolf. Ayushmann Khurrana after watching the video wrote, "Bhediya re bhediya re mera dil chura ke layi jaaa.," meanwhile Arjun Kapoor dropped a laughing out loud emoji.

Varun Dhawan's last release

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun was last seen in the David Dhawan directorial titled, Coolie No. 1, that released on December 25. The movie also stars Sara Ali Khan, Shikha Talsania, Sahil Vaid in pivotal roles. He will be seen in the upcoming movie, Jug Jugg Jeeyo, alongside Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor. He also has Ekkis in the pipeline. Filmmaker Sriram Raghavan will helm the movie. Ekkis will be produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films.

