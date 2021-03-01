Varun Dhawan refuses to remove mask for paparazzi, his reason makes netizens laugh

Vivek Oberoi had recently been booked for not wearing a mask, showing that even celebrities could not escape from the punishment amid the rise in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai. It seems other celebrities too don’t want to take a chance as far as wearing masks or removing them for photos are concerned. This was showed by Varun Dhawan when he was snapped at the airport recently,

Varun Dhawan’s moment with paparazzi at the airport

Varun Dhawan on Sunday arrived at the airport for his journey, dressed in casual wear, a T-shirt, jeans and a cap. Apart from that, he also had a mask that matched his T-shirt. The paparazzi, like always, asked him to pose before he entered the gate, and the Badlapur star obliged.

However, when the shutterbugs, known for requesting the stars to pull down their masks at least for the cameras, asked Varun, ‘without mask milega kya?’ they were turned down. Nodding his head, Varun quipped, ‘fine hai, fine hai’.

Varun went ahead and even posed with the security officials at the airport, but did not pull down the mask there either. A

Netizens were impressed by Varun’s conduct at the airport. Some laughed over it while others praised him with words like ‘best’ and also calling his reaction as ‘savage’ and ‘excellent.’

Offenders are being fined Rs 200 in Mumbai amid the rising cases, though some have suggested that it should be increased.

Varun Dhawan was among the celebrities of the film industry who was diagnosed with COVID-19 in December.. He recovered from the infection after home quarantine.

Varun Dhawan on professional front

Varun Dhawan, who tied the knot with long-time girlfriend Natasha Dalal in January, was last seen in the movie Coolie No 1. He has multiple movie in his kitty at the moment which includes the latest announcement Bhediya, and Jug Jugg Jeeyo. He is also rumoured to be starring in Ekkis being directed by Sriram Raghavam.

