Varun Dhawan Posts Pic Of Injury Marks As He Shoots For Amar Kaushik's 'Bhediya'

Horror comedy Bhediya, starring Varun Dhawan is set to release in theatres on April 14, 2022, and the actor has already started shooting for the same. On Friday, Varun took to his Instagram handle to share some pictures of his injury marks.

'Sched 1 ke nishaan' (Marks from Schedule 1), he captioned the picture and shared pics of his arms and legs with bruises and scratches. According to a report in Pinkvilla, Varun will finish the first schedule of 10-12 days in Mumbai and will later head to Arunachal Pradesh for another 50 days to shoot in jungle. The makers plan to wrap the film Bhediya by summer 2021.

Reacting to Varun's picture, director Amar Kaushik wrote, "Abhi to party shuru hui hai". Backed by producer Dinesh Vijan, the film is part of his horror-comedy universe comprising Stree and the upcoming Roohi, which features Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor, and Varun Sharma. Bhediya also stars Kriti Sanon in the lead.

Presented by Jio Studios and Vijan's Maddock Films, Bhediya also stars Abhishek Banerjee of Paatal Lok fame and Angrezi Medium star Deepak Dobriyal. The film is written by Niren Bhatt, who had earlier penned films like Bala and Made In China. Bhediya will reunite Dhawan with Sanon after Rohit Shetty's 2015 comedy, Dilwale.

Varun Dhawan's last release

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun was last seen in the David Dhawan directorial titled, Coolie No. 1, that released on December 25. The movie also stars Sara Ali Khan, Shikha Talsania, Sahil Vaid in pivotal roles. He will be seen in the upcoming movie, Jug Jugg Jeeyo, alongside Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor. He also has Ekkis in the pipeline. Filmmaker Sriram Raghavan will helm the movie. Ekkis will be produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films.

(With PTI inputs)

