Varun Dhawan Marries Childhood Sweetheart Natasha Dalal, Actor Shares Wedding Pics

Actor Varun Dhawan and his childhood sweetheart Natasha Dalal got married on Sunday. Varun took to his Instagram handle and wrote, "Life long love just became official". [sic]

The couple tied the knot on Sunday in the presence of family and friends in Alibaug. Natasha Dalal is a fashion designer and has been friends with Varun since school, though they got into a relationship in their adulthood.

Speaking on Kareena Kapoor's radio show What Women Want, Varun said, "The first time I met Natasha was in the sixth standard. We have not been dating since then. We were friends till the eleventh or twelfth grade. We were very close friends but the minute I saw her, I still remember, we went to Maneckji Cooper, she was in the yellow house and I was in the red house. It was on the basketball court. So, in the lunch break, in the canteen, they give you food and an energy drink. I remember her walking, I remember seeing her and actually, when I saw her, I felt like I fell in love with her that day. That was it."

