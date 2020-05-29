Varun Dhawan 'misses Being On Sets'; Shares Unseen BTS Picture On Instagram

Ever since the lockdown was imposed, actor Varun Dhawan has been sharing his quarantine shenanigans on social media and now, the actor recently revealed on social media that he misses being on sets. Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram handle to share a BTS snippet, which features the actor giving a shot in front of the camera. In the picture shared, Varun Dhawan can be seen donning a sleeveless white tee with trousers. The actor has also wrapped a sweater around his waist. With the picture shared, Varun Dhawan wrote: “Miss being on set”. Take a look at the picture shared by the actor:

Also Read | Varun Dhawan: Here's What David Dhawan Has To Say About His Son

Varun recently made it to the news, when he took to his Instagram handle to share a heartfelt picture with his late aunt. Paying a heartfelt tribute to her, Varun shared a picture and posted the 'Gayatri mantra' in the caption. Varun's fellow colleagues and actors Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Malaika Arora, Manish Malhotra, Sophie Choudry, Sonal Chauhan, Punit Malhotra, and others paid their condolences. Take a look at the picture:

Also Read | Varun Dhawan To Turn Producer? 'Street Dancer 3D' Star Drops A Hint

Varun on his professional front

In 2017, Varun and David worked together for the blockbuster film, Judwaa 2. The movie was the remake of the Salman Khan-starrer, Judwa, which released in 1997. The duo is gearing up for their upcoming release, Coolie No.1. Starring Varun and Sara Ali Khan in the leading roles, Coolie No.1 is the remake of the 1995 hit film of the same name, starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the leading roles. Helmed by David Dhawan, the movie also stars Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav in prominent roles.

Also Read | Varun Dhawan Is 'crying Rainbow Tears' Due To His Current Earworm 'Rula Ke Gaya Ishq'

Varun was last seen in Street Dancer 3D. Street Dance 3D garnered a tremendous response from fans across the country, as the dance entertainer has reportedly raked in a business of â‚¹70.23 crores since its release. Starring Varun, Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, and Prabhu Deva in the leading roles, Street Dancer 3D is a coming-of-age story based on the lives of the street dancers of India. Helmed by Remo D'Souza, Street Dance 3D hit the theatres on January 24, 2020.

Also Read | Varun Dhawan Is 'crying Rainbow Tears' Due To His Current Earworm 'Rula Ke Gaya Ishq'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.