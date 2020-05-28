Varun Dhawan Is 'crying Rainbow Tears' Due To His Current Earworm 'Rula Ke Gaya Ishq'

The world is currently grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic. India has been on lockdown for over a month and nobody is allowed to leave from their homes. Even in a quarantined situation like this one, Indian artists never fail to entertain their fans. One such actor is Varun Dhawan who has often been spotted posting goofy videos of how he is spending his time amid the lockdown. Recently, he posted a story on his social media, suggesting that his current earworm is the song Rula Ke Gaya Ishq.

Varun Dhawan’s current earworm is Rula Ke Gaya Ishq

On May 28, 2020, Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram stories and posted a video of himself. In the video, Varun Dhawan has the coloured tears filter on and is seen crying while listening to the song, Rula Ke Gaya Ishq. Varun Dhawan captioned the picture with a ‘cloud removing rainbows from its mouth’ and a ‘person playing a piano’ emoji.

About Rula Ke Gaya Ishq

Rula Ke Gaya Ishq is a single, sung by Stebin Ben. Kumaar is the lyricist of the song and Sunny Inder has composed the music of the song. The video for the song Rula Ke Gaya Ishq is by United White Flag. The music for the song Rula Ke Gaya Ishq falls under the Zee Music Company. Rula Ke Gaya Ishq features Bhavin Bhanushali, Sameeksha Sud, Vishal Pandey, and Niah Khan.

What's next for Varun Dhawan?

Varun Dhawan was last seen on the big screen in Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D (2020). He will next be seen on the big-screen in Coolie No 1, alongside Sara Ali Khan. The movie is helmed by David Dhawan and is a remake of the 1995 film of the same name, starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. The movie was slated to release on May 1, 2020. However it has been postponed due to the global pandemic, and no other date has been officially announced yet. Varun Dhawan also has Sunil Khetarpal's biopic on hold.

Images credits: Varun Dhawan Instagarm

