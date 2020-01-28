Varun Dhawan To Turn Producer? 'Street Dancer 3D' Star Drops A Hint

Varun Dhawan is just six years old in the film industry and already enjoys a massive fan following. Varun, who has proved his acting prowess in films like Badlapur, October and Sui Dhaaga, is currently having a packed schedule, as the actor has several releases lined up for this year. Varun Dhawan, who is gearing up for his next, Coolie No. 1 along with Sara Ali Khan, recently hinted a collaboration with the filmmaker, Bhushan Kumar. Here are the details.

Varun Dhawan teases a new movie in collaboration with Bhushan Kumar

In a recent interview with a leading daily, Varun Dhawan gave away details about his next movies and his future association with the ABCD franchise. On being asked about his future plans with the blockbuster dance franchise, Varun Dhawan revealed that he was initially sceptical about being a part of the franchise. Speaking about Street Dancer 3D's message to the society, Varun Dhawan revealed that the dance entertainer is a vibrant and youth-centric film. Furthermore, Varun Dhawan hinted that he might produce a film with Bhushan Kumar, and revealed that he will back the Bollywood producer if he chooses to opt-out of the dance franchise.

Street Dance 3D is a blockbuster

Street Dance 3D is garnering a tremendous response from fans across the country, as the dance entertainer has reportedly raked in a business of ₹41.23 crores since its release. Starring Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi and Prabhu Deva in the leading roles, Street Dancer 3D is a coming-of-age story based on the lives of the street dancers of India. Helmed by Remo D'sSouza, Street Dance 3D hit the theatres on January 24, 2020.

#StreetDancer3D slips on Day 4... Decent hold in mass belt/single screens... Metros/multiplexes go downhill... Trending much lower than #ABCD2 [2015]... Fri 10.26 cr, Sat 13.21 cr, Sun 17.76 cr, Mon 4.65 cr. Total: ₹ 45.88 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 28, 2020

#StreetDancer3D puts up a healthy total in its weekend... Saw an upswing on Day 3, aided by #RepublicDay holiday... Strong in mass belt... Needs to maintain the pace on weekdays... Fri 10.26 cr, Sat 13.21 cr, Sun 17.76 cr. Total: ₹ 41.23 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 27, 2020

(Promo Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram)

