Varun Dhawan Controls His Laughter As Paparazzi Chant 'Go Corona Go' At Him; WATCH

Quite recently, a funny video of Varun Dhawan started doing the rounds on the Internet. The video begins as Varun Dhawan is seen exiting from a venue and posing for the paparazzi. He was seen wearing a black tracksuit. He paired his black hoodie with black track pants with red stripes. He was also wearing black trainers. The actor was seen wearing gloves to prevent himself from the Coronavirus outbreak and a black cap.

After he started posing for the paparazzi, some photographers were heard shouting ‘Go Corona Go’. Varun Dhawan was seen controlling his laughter but he also ended up laughing on this viral chant. The photographers continued to chant as the actor got in his car before leaving the venue. Recently, he was also pictured wearing a mask and gloves. He seems to be taking necessary precautions to avoid getting in contact with the deadly Coronavirus.

On the personal front, Varun Dhawan and his girlfriend Natasha Dalal’s marriage is making the headlines for quite some time now. Earlier it was speculated that the couple will tie the knot in Bangkok. According to various media reports, the venue is now being shifted because of Coronavirus scare.

World Health Organisation (WHO) recently declared the Coronavirus outbreak as a global pandemic. People all over the world are concerned about their safety as the Coronavirus continues to spread. Several businesses, along with the global film industry has been affected by the Coronavirus outbreak. Several shooting schedules had to be cancelled in countries most susceptible to or affected by Coronavirus. Government has also announced shutting down of public places like theatres, malls, swimming pools and gyms in some parts of the country.

