Varun Dhawan Shares A Sneak Peek Of 'Coolie No 1' Featuring Sara And Paresh Rawal

Varun Dhawan is all set to star in the highly anticipated comedy film, Coolie No 1. Despite the ongoing pandemic, Varun Dhawan did not stop working and just recently finished dubbing for Coolie No 1. After finishing his dubbing session, Varun Dhawan took to social media to share a sneak peek of Coolie No 1, featuring Sara Ali Khan, Paresh Rawal, and other cast members.

Varun Dhawan shares a sneak peek of Coolie No 1 post dubbing

The above post was shared online by Varun Dhawan on March 17, 2020. In the caption for the image, Varun Dawan reveals that he just finished dubbing for Coolie No 1. The picture that he shared in the tweet featured him, standing in front of a TV screen while taking a selfie. The TV screen showed off a sneak peek of the upcoming film, Coolie No 1. Fans got a quick glimpse of Sara Ali Khan and Paresh Rawal on screen, who will both be playing prominent roles in the upcoming film.

While Varun Dhawan will play the lead role of Raju Coolie in Coolie No 1, Sara Ali Khan will star as the female lead. Paresh Rawal will play the role of Hoshiyaar Chand, Sara Ali Khan's father in the film. Coolie No 1 is a remake of the 1995 film of the same name. The original film starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead roles, while Kader Khan played the role of Hoshiyaar Chand.

The film is directed by David Dhawan, who is Varun Dhawan's father. Interestingly, David Dhawan was also the director of the original 1995 film. Varun Dhawan's Coolie No 1 is all set to release on May 1, 2020.

