Actor Varun Dhawan, who had tied the knot with long-time lady love Natasha Dalal, recently celebrated their first Karva Chauth together. Late evening, post the visibility of the moon showing, the actor took to Instagram and shared pictures from the celebrations at home. For the unversed, the couple got hitched in January this year in an intimate wedding in Alibaugh.

For the special occasion, Natasha looked beautiful in a purple sharara while Varun is seen clad in an orange Kurta that he teamed up with a pair of ripped denim pants. The two can be seen performing the Karva Chauth Puja at home where Natasha is doing the rituals with the Karva Chauth thali. Sharing the pictures, Varun captioned the post, “MOON please Happy #karwachauth to everyone”. Natasha Dalal had fueled rumours of their wedding when she had attended the Karwa Chauth celebrations with Varun's mother, Laali, last year.

Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal celebrate their first Karva Chauth after marriage

The two had tied the knot in a private ceremony in Alibaug which was attended by only close family members and friends. Opening up on the fact why he opted for a low-key wedding, Varun had told Hindustan Times that the kind of person he is, he likes to keep his personal life low-key, and also because Natasha isn’t from this film line anyway. He further explained that the full show-sha is too much and during the COVID-19 pandemic, it was just simply not possible. Natasha and Varun are childhood friends and dated for several years before exchanging the vows.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the actor has a list of films lined up including, Jug Jug Jeeyo with Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor. He will also be seen in the horror film, Bhediya opposite Kriti Sanon and Abhishek Banerjee. Reportedly, the actor is also set to team up with Andhadhun director Sriram Raghavan for Param Vir Chakra recipient Arun Khetarpal's biopic soon. On the other hand, Natasha is a renowned fashion designer. She holds a degree in fashion designing from the Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT), New York.

