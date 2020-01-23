Varun Dhawan And Other Celebs Who Admitted Their Films Were Wake Up Calls

Bollywood actors are known for going all-out for their roles in movies. But at times, the movies do not live up to their expectations. Be it a movie like Kalank, Zero or even a fan favourite flick like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Celebrities associated with these projects, like Varun Dhawan, Shah Rukh Khan or even filmmaker Karan Johar, have accepted that they’ve failed to deliver good material. But accepting failure and moving ahead in the industry is what’s vital for them. So let’s check out some of these celebrities:

Varun Dhawan on Kalank

Kalank was indeed one of the biggest disasters of 2019. As much as fans of both Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt were looking forward to the drama, the film bored them; it had a poor storyline, according to critics. Varun accepted the audience's verdict on the film and said to PTI, “The film wasn't liked by the audience. And it deserved not to do well. It is very clear if the audience likes a film it should do well and they did not like Kalank. It is a learning for me. I have processed it and learnt what I had to, from it “

Shah Rukh Khan on Zero

SRK’s fans are known to hype him to a degree where even if he makes a bad film, people will criticise him but show him love as well. The actor even walked off of a project he had already signed to contemplate his next move and accepted at the Beijing Film Festival that Zero was potentially a wrong film to do. He said that perhaps he made the wrong film, and maybe the storytelling was not effective. He also said that he is a little wary of how it will be received.

Karan Johar on Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham may enjoy the status of being one of the most beloved family films in Bollywood but the filmmaker had much bigger expectations from the project. Johar, on a recent podcast show, revealed that he had plans of making the biggest film in Hindi cinema since Mughal-e-Azam until Aamir Khan's Lagaan. But it certainly did not live up to it. The film instead went on to serve as a wake-up call for him after it received bad reviews and didn’t do well at award shows. He called K3G the single biggest slap in his face’. He also said that he took the storyline of Kabhi Kabhie and the family values of Hum Aapke Hain Koun and made a mess of a film.

