Bigg Boss 13 Written Update Jan 22: Is SidNaaz Over This Time?

Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most-watched and entertaining reality shows on Indian television. This celebrity season is turning out to be a blockbuster. Last night’s episode was full of drama.

Bigg Boss 13 – January 22, 2020 written update

Last night’s episode started with Shehnaaz Gill broke down after Siddharth Shukla saved Arti Singh from nominations and following which, the two got into a fight when Arti came to console her. Things turned worse when neither of them stopped fighting and Shehnaaz started crying once again.

That's when Mahira Sharma went to console her, while Arti kept ranting. Housemates tried to stop them from fighting but both of them seemed to have lost control. Shehnaaz then talked to Mahira about what happened with Siddharth and got emotional once again while Arti continued her rant in front of Shefali Jariwala and Rashami Desai.

Shehnaaz told Mahira that she had now broken down and that looking at him hurts. Rashami talked to Shefali about the entire incident and said that she does not like eating stale food. Mahira interrupted and said that the food that she cooks is barely left, while Shefali tried to explain things to her.

Mahira went to Paras and asked him if food cooked by her is ever left. Mahira continued to blabber and Rashami lost her cool. The arguments followed and Paras too shouted at Rashami.

Meanwhile, Rashami decided to hide some tea leaves just to teach Mahira a lesson. Shehnaaz ran after Siddharth once again but he refused to talk.

Shehnaaz questioned Siddharth about her character leaving him in shock. She went to Siddharth once again and shouted at him constantly while he continued to ignore her and spoke to Shefali instead.

The next morning, Paras told Shefali that Arti slept in the washroom last night and they talk about both Rashami and Shehnaaz. Meanwhile, Shehnaaz talked about the fight with Arti to Vishal and others, and Siddharth passed by during this conversation murmuring something.

Siddharth then mimicked Shehnaaz while sitting with Shefali and their banter continued. Siddharth gave an earful to Shehnaaz and she also bought out the dialogue about him saying 'tu kisi ki bhi nahi hogi' and they get into another argument. Shehnaaz broke down once again and walked off to the washroom.

Meanwhile, Siddharth indulged in some banter with Rashami and she also asked about his equation with Shehnaaz. She then talked to Shehnaaz too about it, while Mahira told Rashami there is extra oil in the dough and when Asim came in between, it led to another argument.

Shehnaaz then went to Arti and tried to sort it out between the two as they both spoke their side of the story. Meanwhile, Siddharth seemed to be in a fun mood and after Rashami, he teased Shehnaaz too by lying next to Shefali and holding onto her hand while Siddharth teased Rashami over food while cooking with Mahira.

