Zendaya, Tom Holland, Gigi Hadid, Penelope Cruz Strike A Pose At NMACC Opening

Day 2 of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) opening saw international celebrities Tom Holland, Zendaya, Penelope Cruz, Gigi Hadid and Kat Graham in attendance. Tom and Zendaya arrived in India on March 31 and walked the red carpet amid all the hype. Several pictures and videos of the celebrity couple have gone viral on social media and netizens can't get over Zendaya's desi avatar and Tom's effortless style and charm.

Zendaya nails the NMACC look

There was much anticipation around Zendaya's NMACC look. After her arrival in India, fans of the Spider-Man: No Way Home star were expecting her to don a traditional attire. She arrived at the venue dressed in a deep blue saree with a floral border and gold-embellished blouse. She greeted the media with a namaste and posed for the photographs. Her former stylist Law Roach also posed with her on the red carpet.

Tom Holland looks sharp in a tuxedo

Tom Holland arrived at the NAMCC dressed in a tuxedo. He did not accompany with Zendaya during arrival, but the couple was seen leaving together. 'Tomdaya' also spent some time together inside the NMACC and a picture of them with Oscar winning actress Penelope Cruz and Gigi Hadid is doing the rounds on social media. Fans are loving the coming together of Hollywood's biggest stars in a single frame and the photo is breaking the internet.

In the image Penelope was dressed in a pink gown with a feather trail and thigh-high slit. She styled her hair in an updo and exuded grace. Gigi, who wore an embellished golden glouse and an ivory saree, also posed with Zendaya, Tom and Penelope in the photo.

Earlier, several photos of Tomdaya enjoying their time in Mumbai were also circulating on social media. The Spider-Man co-stars enjoy immense fan following in India and around the globe.