Varun Dhawan Shows Off His Chiseled Body In Latest Post Leaving Fans Swooning

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan took to Instagram on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, to share a picture showing off his chiselled body. The actor also went on to leave a simple caption on the post. On seeing this post, fans have been going all gaga over Varun Dhawan’s this picture and has flooded the comment section with all things nice.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Varun Dhawan shared a stunning picture of himself that is truly unmissable. In the picture, the actor can be seen striking a shirtless pose where he shows off his sculpted body. The actor can be seen sporting a pair of black shorts and completed with a pair of gloves and black shoes. One can also get a glimpse of the gym background. Along with the picture, the actor also left a simple caption. He wrote, “Legacy”. Take a look at the post below.

Netizens react

As soon as Varun Dhawan shared the post online, fans went all out to comment on all things happy and nice as they can’t stop staring at the pic. Some of the users went on to comment on how stunning the actor looks shirtless, while some could not stop gaga over the post. One of the users wrote, “oye hoye, it is getting too hot here”, while the other one wrote, damn, with many fire emojis”. Fans also went on to leave many emojis. Check out a few comments below.

Varun Dhawan recently released a short video of the 2015 film Badlapur, which is one of his best works. The video montage with Billie Eilish's Lovely and was created by one of his fan pages, compiling some of the best scenes from the film as they play a significant role in the development of the plot.

Varun Dhawan's character, Raghu, is seen going through emotional turmoil in the first half of the video, as his wife and son are killed in a horrific accident. Raghu is seen to have a hard time accepting the facts because his family meant the world to him. The film Badlapur released in 2015 and is considered one of the best works in the filmography of Varun. The film was directed by Sriram Raghavan as well as stars Yami Gautam and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in significant positions. Take a look at Varun Dhawan’s Instagram video.

