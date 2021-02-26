Divya Agarwal Drops Glimpse Of Topless Shoot; Varun Sood Says 'Definitely Noticing You'

On February 25, 2021, television actor Divya Agarwal took to her official Instagram handle and shared a behind-the-scenes Reel video from her latest photoshoot. In the video, she can be seen topless and wearing denim jeans. She held a bouquet of white and purple flowers in her hand. In the stunning photoshoot, she can be seen flaunting her svelte body. In the caption, she informed her fans that she is ‘rarely seen’ and ‘always noticed’.

Divya Agarwal stuns in a topless photoshoot

In the Reel video, Divya can be seen posing in front of a blue coloured wall which is decorated with hanging plants. The actor posed topless and wore a pair of light-shaded denim jeans. Sharing the video, she added Masked wolf’s Astronaut In The Ocean song. She went for subtle makeup and kept her straight long hair open. As for the caption, she wrote, “Rarely seen, Always Noticed. BTS”. She further gave credits to the photographer Rishab Dahiya.

As soon as Divya Agarwal's videos were up on the internet, many of her fans rushed to compliment her in the comments section. Her beau, Varun Sood, too, commented, “Definitely noticing you” with a heart-eyed face emoticon. Audrey D’Silva commented, “Hot” with several heart-eyed face emoticons. A fan wrote, “Wow. You are superb @divyaagarwal_official” with a starry-eyed face emoticon. Another one commented, “Stunning”. A netizen commented, “Beautiful”, while another one wrote, “Elegant”.

Divya Agarwal is an active Instagram user as she constantly treats her fans and followers with snippets from her personal and professional life. On February 24, 2021, she shared a beautiful picture featuring herself. In the picture, she can be seen donning an embroidered red coloured top with a thick black border. She can be seen wearing nude makeup and kept her hair open with a section of hair pulled in front. Divya captioned the post as “Every Picture tells a story” with a heart.

Many of her fans dropped red hearts and heart-eyed face emoticons. A fan commented, “So pretty”. Another one wrote, “Did you not get hurt??? While dropping from heaven? Beautiful” with a red heart and fire emoji.

A peek into Divya Agarwal's photos

