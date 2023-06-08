Varun Dhawan, Samantha Meet President Droupadi Murmu In Serbia With Citadel Directors

Varun Dhawan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and the makers of Citadel are currently shooting for the last schedule of the action series in Serbia. The actors took to their social media to share a picture from their trip. In the photo, the cast and crew of the series posed with the President of India, Droupadi Murmu.

Along with the actors, the makers of the Indian version of Citadel, director duo Raj and DK were also seen in the photo. Sharing the picture on social media, Varun expressed his joy upon meeting the President. Along the picture, he mentioned how it was a ‘privilege’ to meet Murmu abroad.

Varun posted the picture on his Instagram stories along with the Indian flag. Samantha also reposted the photo on her social media and wrote ‘Madam President’ over it. The actors were dressed in professional attire in the photo.

(Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Varun Dhawan with President of India | Image: Varun Dhawan/Instagram)

Varun Dhawan arrives in Serbia

(Varun Dhawan uploaded a selfie before flying to Serbia. I Image: Varun Dhawan/Instagram)

Earlier, Varun Dhawan took to Instagram stories en route to Serbia and said that they are shooting for the last schedule of Citadel. On June 3, the actor poste a selfie from the airport. He captioned the photo “last sched spyverse,” noting that the web series is nearing completion.

Varun Dhawan calls Samantha Ruth Prabhu “hard-working”

(Citadel lead actors twin in black.I Image: Varun Dhawan/Instagram)

In a conversation with PTI, Varun spoke highly of his co-star in the series. He mentioned that Samantha is “one of the hardest working actors” and that he cannot be doing “something mediocre” with her. Talking about the Indian adaptation of Citadel, the actor has assured that the audiences will witness a “never-seen-before" series.

Priyanka Chopra headliner to be remade India

(Priyanka Chopra from a still in Citadel | Image: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)

Created by the Russo Brothers, Citadel is originally an American series headlined by Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden. Ever since its inception, the makers realised that there need to be various local adaptations of the series. The responsibility of helming the Indian Citadel lies with the director duo Raj & DK.