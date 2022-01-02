Varun Dhawan is taking in 'all the blessings' right at the beginning of 2022. The actor's first post of the year showcases him bowing down in front of his father David Dhawan as the latter showers blessings on him. He further wished all his fans a "Happy New Year." The father-son duo, who has collaborated for the 2014 flick Main Tera Hero, received relentless love from fans as they claimed that the picture is a blessing in itself.

Varun Dhawan welcomes 2022 with David Dhawan's blessings

Taking to his Instagram handle on Sunday, January 2, the Student Of The Year actor shared two stills where he can be seen sitting next to David, whose hand is placed at his son's head. For the caption, he wrote, "This year take all the blessings. Happy new year." Take a look.

Apart from fans, Varun's Jug Jugg Jeeyo co-star Maniesh Paul commented, "Meri Taraf se bhi please touch his feet!!! will come soon personally." Actors like Aparshakti Khurana and Sahil Vaid also dropped red heart emoticons on his post.

Meanwhile, Varun has been treating fans with glimpses of the Moscow schedule for his upcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyo. Unveiling the clip on YouTube, Varun documented his Christmas celebrations as dances in front of Christmas trees, snow-covered roads and a lot more.

Helmed by Raj Mehta, Jug Jugg Jeeyo is billed as a romantic comedy-drama that will revolve around two couples from different generations. It also stars Kiara Advani, Neetu Singh, Anil Kapoor, Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli in pivotal roles. The film has already faced several postponements owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and will be coming out on June 24, 2022.

More on Varun's work front

Varun will also be seen collaborating with Sajid Nadiadwala for the upcoming thriller Sanki. The project, which reportedly stars Dhawan as a cop, will go on floors sometime in 2022. According to Pinkvilla, Nadiadwala has roped in Mom fame Ravi Udyawar to direct it. Apart from this, Varun will reportedly star alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu for the Amazon Prime series Citadel.

Lastly, he has the horror-comedy movie Bhediya alongside Kriti Sanon. Directed by Amar Kaushik of Stree fame, the film is set to release in theatres on November 25, 2022.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @VARUNDVN)