Varun Dhawan Shares A Sneak Peek Into His Moscow Trip For 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo'; Watch

Actor Varun Dhawan is currently busy filming for his upcoming family entertainer Jug Jugg Jeeyo opposite Kiara Advani. The film also features seasoned actors Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor and the forthcoming venture is directed by Raj Mehta. Recently, the actor was stationed in Russia for the movie's shooting as he shared a few pictures from his shoot. Sharing a few more glimpses into his trip to Russia, check out the actor's reel on his YouTube channel.

Varun Dhawan shares sneak peek into his Moscow trip

Taking to his official YouTube channel, the 34-year-old uploaded a reel sharing a sneak peek into his trip to Moscow. The actor documented his trip to Moscow which was immersed in the celebration of Christmas. In the video, the actor can be seen dancing in front of a Christmas tree and enjoying the snow. He was also seen attempting to skate on the icy ground. Check out the video here.

More on 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo'

Directed by Raj Mehta, Jug Jugg Jeeyo is billed as a romantic comedy-drama that will revolve around two couples from different generations and is scheduled to release on June 24, 2022. The film will also feature Manish Paul and Prajakta Koli in pivotal roles. The film received several setbacks during its filming which resulted in the postponement of the release date. However, after the date was finalized, actor Kiara Advani appeared ecstatic as she shared the news by writing, ''We love together, we celebrate together - and that’s a family that stays together! Celebrate with us…#JugJuggJeeyo coming to cinemas on 24th June 2022."

Neetu Kapoor also appeared excited about the venture as she had earlier shared a mirror selfie whilst on the sets of Jug Juhh Jeeyo and wrote, ''Finally wrapped #jugjuggjeeyo was such a wonderful experience made some Lovely friends gained confidence which was so needed at that time .. this movie will always be very special."

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan is gearing up for the release of his forthcoming thriller Bhediya starring Kriti Sanon. The movie is directed by Amar Kaushik and is set for a November 25, 2022, release. The actor also has Sajid Nadiadwala and Sriram Raghavan's projects in the pipeline.

(Image: Instagram/@varundvn)