Varun Dhawan Shares A BTS Video Of His Performance With Kiara Advani And It Screams Love

Varun Dhawan is a phenomenal dancer and it is known to all. The actor has been part of some mainstream dance movies like ABCD 2 and Street Dancer 3D. Varun Dhawan has also delivered some power-packed performances in the award shows where the fans could not get enough of his movies. Varun Dhawan recently took to his Instagram story to share a glimpse of his BTS performance rehearsal with Kiara Advani wherein they had performed together at one of the award functions.

Varun Dhawan gave a glimpse of his BTS dance video with Kiara Advani

However, Varun Dhawan had a hilarious caption to the video in which he took a dig at Kiara Advani. Sharing the link of the dance video, Varun Dhawan revealed that Kiara Advani had 'intentionally' hit him in the nose during the rehearsal and that it was intense. However, the dance video of Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani is bound you put you in a trance as they share infectious chemistry with each other as well as showcase their effortless moves.

Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani can be seen performing in the song Sun Saathiya from the film ABCD 2. The video has Varun Dhawan looking dapper in a casual orange full-sleeved t-shirt along with a blue baggy pants. While Kiara Advani looks lovely in a black bralette which she has paired with blue pants and a jacket tied across her waist. Take a look at the caption which Varun Dhawan shared on his Instagram story.

Varun and Kiara have previously shared the screen space in the song First Class from the movie Kalank wherein their lovely camaraderie was clearly visible to the masses. The duo can be seen pulling off some challenging moves and lifts effortlessly. The beautiful romantic number coupled with their flawless movements make this BTS performance truly a visual delight.

Varun and Kiara were last seen together in the film Kalank wherein the latter had a brief cameo appearance. Kiara had few scenes with Varun Dhawan wherein her act reportedly received a favorable response from the masses. The movie also starred Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead roles.

