The world is currently on hold, due to the global pandemic. India has been on lockdown for over a month and nobody is allowed to leave from their homes. Even in a situation like this, Indian artists never fail to entertain their fans. One such actor is Varun Dhawan who has often been spotted posting goofy videos of how he is spending his time amid the lockdown. Recently he posted a video on his social media that reminded several fans of White Walker from popular show Game of Thrones.

Varun Dhawan’s latest video reminds fans of White Walker from Game of Thrones

On May 21, 2020, Varun Dhawan took to his official Instagram account to post a video of himself trying on the new ‘blue-eyed’ filter from the social media application. He is seen flaunting his coloured eyes with a messy hair look and a brown coloured t-shirt. In the video, Varun Dhawan is seen opening his eyes and zooming in to his blue coloured eye-balls. Varun Dhawan captioned the video, “Awakening 👀” that is taken to be a direct reference to the popular web-series, Game of Thrones. In GOT, when a person is turned into a white walker by the Knight King, their eyes turn blue, just like Varun depicts in his video.

Fans went gaga over this video of Varun Dhawan, and it set the internet on fire in no time. They showered his post with a huge number of likes and spammed the post with great comments. Many actors too, including Sara Ali Khan commented on Varun Dhawan’s post. Sara Ali Khan’s comment read, “I miss game of thrones!!!”. The eighth and final season of Game of Thrones was telecasted in May 2019. Although many fans were let down on how the series ended, it remains among the top shows of recent times. Sara seems to be a fan of the show, joining the list of GOT Bollywood fans which include Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and Hrithik Roshan. Other actors like Dino Morea and Adah Sharma also left a comment on the post.

On the work front

Varun Dhawan will next be seen on the big-screen in Coolie No 1, alongside Sara Ali Khan. The movie is helmed by David Dhawan and is a remake of the 1995 film of the same name, that starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. The movie was slated to release on May 1, 2020. However it has been postponed due to the global pandemic, and no other date has been officially announced yet. Varun Dhawan also has Sunil Khetarpal's biopic on hold.

