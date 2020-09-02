Varun Dhawan's Priceless 'sweet 16' Picture Showing Off His Toned Body Can't Be Missed

Varun Dhawan on Wednesday took to his Instagram handle to share a priceless throwback picture from when he was 16-year-old. Posing shirtless, Dhawan in the picture shows off his toned body. The actor wrote, 'Sweet 16' with a milk bottle emoji in the caption.

He also in the next comment wrote, 'I just wanted to prove'. You may wonder, why? Because recently Varun Dhawan transformed into The Rock by editing his face on Dwayne Johnson's body — a wrestling fantasy. Varun in the past had praised Johnson's 2019 film 'Hobbs & Shaw'. Johnson wrote back to him saying, "you're the best."

In terms of his recent work, Varun was last seen in the film Street Dancer 3D this year. The film didn't fare well at the box office and even fans did not appreciate the movie. His new movie is Coolie No. 1 and is directed by David Dhawan and produced by Vashu Bhagnani. The movie stars Sara Ali Khan opposite Varun and is a remake of the 1995 Coolie No. 1. The film was supposed to release in May and a new date is now awaited.

