Varun Dhawan Showcases His Cooking Skills In A New Post; Check It Out

Varun Dhawan recently uploaded a video showcasing his cooking skills on Instagram. The actor is quite active on social media and his recent story shows how he likes cooking a high protein meal. Take a look at the story uploaded by the actor and more updates from his social media accounts.

Varun Dhawan's Instagram story

In the video uploaded by the actor, fans can see the actor cooking chicken breast and sausages and the video is captioned 'whose cooking'. Fans could also hear the crackling sound of the oil and the meat looked quite well cooked. Varun didn't add anything to his short video.

Prior to his video, the actor recently reposted a video of himself as Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson. The video was posted by a fan account and Varun captioned the video - 'If you smell........ (theme kicks in ) and I wake up' (sic). In the video, fans could see Varun's face merged with The Rock. Take a look at the funny post:

The Student of the Year actor had also posted a video of him working out and mentioned in the post that even though he had hurt his shoulder, he was still working out. The post's caption read 'Whatsup.. had a shoulder injury from the time of shooting street dancer. Never healed properly but now after proper rehab, rest, training and yoga I can start putting weight on it and maybe get back to these exercises.' (sic) Take a look at his workout post on Instagram.



Varun Dhawan was last seen in the film Street Dancer 3D. The film was directed by Remo D'Souza and was produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Lizelle D'Souza with T-Series and Remo D'Souza Entertainment. Apart from Varun, the film saw actors like Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhu Deva and Nora Fatehi. The film didn't fare well with the critics and reportedly earned around â‚¹970 million.



In terms of his upcoming work, the actor will soon be seen in a movie called Coolie No. 1, which will be directed by David Dhawan and produced by Vashu Bhagnani. The film will feature Sara Ali Khan in the main role opposite Varun. The film will be a remake of an old Govinda film of the same name that came out in 1995.

