Varun Dhawan Posts His Look From 'Coolie No 1' As Mr Kunwar; Deletes It Within Minutes

Varun Dhawan will soon star in David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1 remake. He will be seen in the film along with actors Sara Ali Khan and Paresh Rawal. The comedy film is a remake of the 1995 film, with the same name. The film was earlier supposed to release in May this year. However, the dates were pushed ahead due to the pandemic. Varun Dhawan's look from his upcoming movie was shared by the actor, through an Instagram post, but the actor deleted it a few minutes later.

Varun Dhawan's look from 'Coolie No 1'

Varun Dhawan will be portraying the character of Mr Kunwar in his upcoming comedy film, as mentioned in his Instagram post. Sharing a glimpse of his look from the film, the actor shared this BTS pictures. Varun Dhawan wore a Louis Vuitton t-shirt and threw a navy blue blazer on top of it. The actor looked dapper in his semi-formal outfit.

The actor also wore a gold bracelet in his hand along with a pair of finger rings. He flaunted his accessories and his pair of large sunglasses which nearly covered his entire face. He posed with a dog in his hand. Varun Dhawan will be playing the role of a Coolie in the film, while Sara Ali Khan will be seen as his love interest.

The 1995 film Coolie No 1, starred actors Govinda and Karisma Kapoor, Sadashiv Amrapurkar and Kader Khan. Govinda received several accolades for his performance in the film. Coolie No 1 went on to become a classic film in the history of the Indian film industry. The film followed the story of a matchmaker who wants to teach a rich man a lesson. He asks a coolie to pose as a rich man and marry the rich man's daughter. The outcomes of this lie further leads to hilarious situations.

