Varun Dhawan Shares Special Note For Gigi Hadid On Her Birthday: Keep Shining...

Gigi Hadid celebrated her 28th birthday on April 23. On the occasion of her birthday, actor Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram handle to wish the supermodel. He shared a photo with Gigi from their performance together at the NMACC event. In the picture, the Bhediya actor can be seen lifting the model in his arms.

Sharing the photo, the Student of the Year actor wrote, "Happy bday @gigihadid Keep shining, keep smiling." Gigi Hadid donned a slim skirt paired with a chikankari saree drape and a cropped-sleeve jacket blouse. The blouse was embellished with South Indian jewellery and was custom-made by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. The ensemble also featured crystals, tassels and gold zardozi borders. Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan opted for a sequined sleeveless T-shirt and a black pants for his NMACC performance. Check the photo below:

Varun Dhawan and Gigi Hadid performance

For the unversed, Varun Dhawan performed at the NMACC gala and to everyone's surprise he invited Gigi Hadid on the stage. He then lifted her and twirled her around. Soon after he put her down, he planted a kiss on her cheeks and the video of the performance soon went viral. The Coolie actor was heavily trolled as netizens thought he made Gigi uncomfortable by his gesture.

A few hours after facing backlash, Varun Dhawan broke his silence and responded to the criticisms with a tweet. He wrote, "I guess today you woke up and decided to be woke. So lemme burst ur bubble and tell u it was planned for her to be on stage so find a new Twitter cause to vent about rather then going out and doing something about things. Good morning." Later, Gigi Hadid also shared a clip of their on-stage moment and wrote, "Varun Dhawan making my Bollywood dream come true." She also added laughing emojis as the actor was being slammed despite his tweet. However, Gigi's post clarified the situation.