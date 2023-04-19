Last Updated:

Met Gala 2023: Gigi Hadid's Fashion Evolution From 2008 To 2022

Debuting in 2015 and ready to walk the coveted Met red carpet again, here is a detailed breakdown of each of the 7 Gigi Hadid looks at the iconic ball so far.

Aalokitaa Basu
Gigi's maiden Met appearance in 2015, in this svelte Diane Von Furstenberg evening gown largely missed the 'China: Through the Looking Glass' theme.

As fashion met technology for the 2016 theme, Gigi stepped it up with a sequinned bodysuit layered beneath a sheer pewter grey gown silhouette. She completed her look with metal knuckle sheaths.

Gigi made a mark the following year with her Tommy Hilfiger bespoke tuxedo-gown, playing on versions of femininity with a satin bodice on the right falling into a trailing tulle gown on the left.

Gigi's take on heavenly bodies the next year was a shimmery butterfly wing wrapping around the torso, melting into a thick velvet train in midnight blue. The thigh-high slit added a playful touch.

Her first Michael Kors look for the Met, Gigi committed to the outrageous Camp theme, with exaggerated silver lashes, a bejewled skull cap, and a reflective bodysuit paired with a fringed cape. 

Going back to classic cuts, this structured Prada satin sheath gown found fluidity and a vintage touch with her voluminous burgundy mane. The misty 'Prada blue' eyeshadow added a contemporary pop. 

Crimson red latex pants, a corset bodice and a massive bubble puffer coat - Gigi entered the 2022 Met decked in Versace. The look was a contemporary interpretation of coats and corsets from the 1800s.

