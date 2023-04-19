Citadel Global Premiere: Samantha, Varun Dhawan Twin In Black, Flashing Biggest Smiles

Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden-starred Citadel's global premiere was held on April 18 in London. Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. who are playing lead roles in the Indian spin-off of the American science-fiction action thriller, also attended the event.

Varun and Samantha made a stylish appearance. They were accompanied by the director duo Raj and DK. The entire team of the web series (Indian adaptation) was present at the event. Talking about their outfits, Varun and Samantha twinned in black ensembles. The Bhediya actor wore a dark-coloured T-shirt teamed with a black jacket and matching pants. On the other hand, Samantha looked stunning in a black two-piece set and black heels. The Shaakuntalam actress accessorised her look with a diamond torque necklace and a similar bracelet.

In one of the viral photos, they can be seen looking into each other's eyes while flashing their biggest smiles. In another photo, they were seen posing with the entire team. Take a look at their photos below.

More pictures #VarunDhawan and #SamanthaRuthPrabhu at the global premiere of Citadel (US) at London. pic.twitter.com/USSzY7P7hI — Varun Dhawan FanClub (@VarunDhawan_FC) April 19, 2023

More about the Indian adaptation of Citadel

The Indian adaptation of Citadel is being helmed by the director duo Raj and DK. The show starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan will be a localised take on its American counterpart. The entire team is currently in London for the shooting schedule.