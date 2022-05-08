Varun Dhawan Shares Sweet Post To Wish Wife Natasha On Birthday; 'My Favourite Heartbeat'

It is a double celebration for Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan as the mother of his pet dog Joey aka wife Natasha Dalal is celebrating her birthday on the occasion of Mother's Day. To mark the special day, the Bawaal star took to social media to share a slew of romantic photos, leaving his fandom utterly rejoiced. Notably, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal tend to keep their marriage life away from the limelight.

Hence, the new mushy photos of the duo have sent social media abuzz with a barrage of fans lauding their bond as 'cute' and 'adorable'.

Varun Dhawan calls Natasha his 'Favourite heartbeat'

The new selfies of the couple are accentuated with lush greenery and a clear blue sky. It seems that the two might have jetted off to spend some quality time together on the special day. However, the birthday plans of Natasha Dalal remain unclear as of yet. In one photo, Varun holds Natasha close, another sees the latter planting a sweet kiss on her husband's cheeks. While sharing the love-filled pictures online, Varun penned a sweet note for the birthday girl.

Notably, he did not forget to honour her for being the best mother to their pet Joey. He wrote, "Happy bday to my favourite heartbeat on this planet. Also joeys mum". Take a look:

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal got hitched in an intimate ceremony that was attended only by close friends and family amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The wedding ceremony was held in Alibaug on January 24, 2021. The announcement of the same was made official by the actor via Instagram. While sharing his stunning wedding photographs, the actor wrote, “Life long love just became official.” For those unaware, Varun and Natasha have known each other since childhood and the intriguing detail was shared by the actor himself on Kareena Kapoor’s talk show, What Women Want.

Varun Dhawan has a slew of interesting projects in the pipeline. He will next star alongside Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, and Prajakta Koli in the comedy-drama flick, Jug Jugg Jeeyo. He also has Amar Kaushik's directorial Bhediya opposite Kriti Sanon. Recently, he also began shooting another project Bawaal with Janhvi Kapoor.

Image: Instagram/@varundvn