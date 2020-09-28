Varun Dhawan Shows How It Is To Shoot Amid Pandemic; Says 'different Sets But Same Feels'

Recently, Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram handle to give fans a glimpse of how it is to shoot on sets amid the pandemic. The actor shared a video on his Instagram stories, which features busy crew members working for the shoot, donning PPEs and other protective gear. Here is a video of Varun Dhawan’s Instagram story, which was later shared by a fan on Twitter.

Varun's story

#VarunDhawan shares how life has changed on movie sets. Watch this video pic.twitter.com/F8k6zES3k8 — Staysafe (@hullare1234) September 28, 2020

In the video, Varun Dhawan also captures heavy shooting equipment and the actor later turns the camera towards himself and smiles. With the video shared, Varun wrote: 'Different sets but the same feel'. Days ago, actor Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram handle to reveal that he took a COVID-19 test before commencing work. Varun Dhawan shared a picture, which features the actor standing with a doctor, who can be seen donning a PPE. With the picture shared, Varun Dhawan wrote: “Returning to work 💪 with all precautions. Do Gaz ki Doori. Mask hai Zaroori.” The actor also shared a video of himself taking the test. Take a look at the video shared:

The industry goes back to work

Besides Varun Dhawan, many actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Raveena Tandon, Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan have gone back to work amid the pandemic. The television industry, too, is slowly crawling back to normalcy, as many shows like The Kapil Sharma Show, and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, have restarted shooting. However, the number of positive COVID cases in the country doesn't seem to decline.

Varun Dhawan's upcoming projects

In 2017, Varun and David Dhawan worked together for the blockbuster film, Judwaa 2. The movie was the remake of the Salman Khan-starrer, Judwaa, which released in 1997. The duo is gearing up for their upcoming release, Coolie No.1. Starring Varun and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles, Coolie No.1 is the remake of the 1995 hit film of the same name, starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead roles. Helmed by David Dhawan, the movie also stars Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav in prominent roles.

