Varun Dhawan Slams Reports Of Exit From Mr. Lele & Ranbhoomi Post Street Dancer 3D Debacle

Were the two films 'Mr. Lele' and 'Ranbhoomi' postponed due to Street Dancer 3D's unexpected debacle? Actor Varun Dhawan slams reports. Read his tweet —

Varun Dhawan

Director Shashank Khaitan recently announced that actor Varun Dhawan’s film Mr Lele’s shoot has been pushed indefinitely. Varun confirmed the news and wrote, "No one asks you when you left for the journey but only about when you arrive. Soon."

Before this, Khaitan's collaboration with Varun for 'Ranbhoomi' was also surrounded with speculations of being shelved. In May 2019, Khaitan in a media interaction said, "The film will take some time, simply because we have to spend a lot on production. I am still busy writing it, and also trying my best to make it relatable. The sooner that the budget is approved, the sooner we can get going on the film."

READ | Varun Dhawan shocked as 'Street Dancer 3D' fails to impress the audience?

But were the films being postponed due to Street Dancer 3D's unexpected debacle? Dhawan took to his Twitter handle to slam the media reports and was surprised himself to read these rumours. Varun, who has delivered 11 consecutive hit films (with 2 failed projects) in his career, said, 'I know everyone is bored' after reading the reports.

Dropping a laughing out loud emoji, Varun wrote, "Wow kya naya news diya hain bhai wah wah guys I know everyone is bored"

Khaitan's statement on Mr. Lele

Shashank Khaitan's note said, "Hi Guys, here is an update on Mr. Lele. Karan, Varun and I have mutually decided to postpone the shooting of the film. It's a script we all love and am sure will revisit soon. But scheduling the film was turning out to be very tough, as the film has a solid ensemble cast and the dates were just not falling into place."

"I am very sure Varun and I will collaborate soon, either on Mr. Lele itself or on something new, as collaborating with him has always been the most joyful and fulfilling experience in my life," he added.

READ | Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor's 'Street Dancer 3D' praised by Bollywood celebs

 

 

