Varun Dhawan And Shraddha Kapoor's 'Street Dancer 3D' Praised By Bollywood Celebs

Street Dancer 3D stars Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhu Deva, and Nora Fatehi in the lead roles, along with others. The movie had a huge buzz with chartbuster songs and has released with positive reviews from celebrities and audiences. Here's what a few celebs have to say about the films.

Street Dancer 3D celebs reviews

Lightin' up the dance floor and how! VD tu chaaa jaayega! @Varun_dvn 🔥🔥 Best wishes for #StreetDancer3D to you, @ShraddhaKapoor and @remodsouza …

Releasing on 24th Jan. — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) January 22, 2020

Just saw #streetdancer3d, being a dance enthusiast totally loved every bit of it, specially the climax. @Varun_dvn bro you are the soul and backbone of the film, @Norafatehi @ShraddhaKapoor you both are just sizzling on screen. — Jackky Bhagnani (@jackkybhagnani) January 23, 2020

Woohoo #StreetDancer today! Dance aur dil❤️ @Varun_dvn has given 200% like he always does..u’ll love him as Sahej. Ur lovely @ShraddhaKapoor ..it’s not easy holding ur own amongst such insane dancers! @Norafatehi ur fyah🔥 Prabhu Deva sir in #Muqabla is epic! Big hug @remodsouza pic.twitter.com/V0CRAERi8r — Sophie C (@Sophie_Choudry) January 24, 2020

Where #StreetDancer3D scores over other dance films we have seen is the emotion and message it gives! The dances r SPECTACULAR but the moments also touch the HEART! It’s a perfect blend of commercial and desi indian apna cinema! 👏👏👏 — Milap (@zmilap) January 23, 2020

Directed by Remo D’Souza, the film is set in London and is about two rival dance groups from India and Pakistan, who have been competing against each other every time they meet, be it at a cafe or at an underground street battle. However, they eventually realise that they stem from the same roots and have a common purpose to stand for their people from the Asian subcontinent. Street Dancer 3D has clashed with Panga starring Kangana Ranaut, Jassi Gill, Richa Chadda and Neena Gupta.

