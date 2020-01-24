The Debate
Varun Dhawan And Shraddha Kapoor's 'Street Dancer 3D' Praised By Bollywood Celebs

Bollywood News

Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhu Deva and Nora Fatehi stars in the lead roles in Street Dancer 3D. Check out what celebrities say about the dance film.

varun dhawan

Street Dancer 3D stars Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhu Deva, and Nora Fatehi in the lead roles, along with others. The movie had a huge buzz with chartbuster songs and has released with positive reviews from celebrities and audiences. Here's what a few celebs have to say about the films.

Street Dancer 3D celebs reviews

Directed by Remo D’Souza, the film is set in London and is about two rival dance groups from India and Pakistan, who have been competing against each other every time they meet, be it at a cafe or at an underground street battle. However, they eventually realise that they stem from the same roots and have a common purpose to stand for their people from the Asian subcontinent. Street Dancer 3D has clashed with Panga starring Kangana Ranaut, Jassi Gill, Richa Chadda and Neena Gupta.

