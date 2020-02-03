Varun Dhawan Shocked As 'Street Dancer 3D' Fails To Impress The Audience?

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan who was last seen in the Remo D’Souza directed movie Street Dancer 3D is reportedly very disturbed after the movie did not do as well as he had hoped at the box office. The actor essayed the role of Sahej in Street Dancer 3D and was seen acting opposite Shraddha Kapoor in the film.

ASLO READ: 'Panga' Vs 'Street Dancer 3D' Box Office Collections: Who Is Leading At The End Of Week 2?

According to a reputed news tabloid, Varun Dhawan is shocked byStreet Dancer 3D's performance at the Box Office. There have been reports that Varun Dhawan had signed another film with Remo D’Souza titled Dancing Dad which Salman Khan was supposed to do. However, Varun has also opted out of the movie.

Street Dancer 3D Box Office collection day 1

#StreetDancer3D opens in double digits on Day 1... Should’ve collected higher, since youth-centric films, generally, open big... Biz affected in #Mumbai circuit due to #Tanhaji wave... Big growth on Day 2 and 3 essential for a strong total... Fri ₹ 10.26 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 25, 2020

ALSO READ: Kangana's 'Panga' Flies High; Varun-Shraddha's 'Street Dancer 3D' Sees Substantial Growth

A reputed newspaper daily reported that the actor was supposed to tie the knot with girlfriend Natasha Dalal by the end of this year, but Varun wants to focus on his career. Hence, it has been reported that he is also planning on keeping his wedding plans on hold. Although there has been no confirmation if the wedding has been postponed, reports claim that the Dilwale actor is planning on pushing his wedding to a later date.

Varun Dhawan has many interesting projects lined up for him. He will be seen essaying the role of Raju Coolie in the remake of the Govinda film Coolie No. 1. The movie is being directed by Varun’s father David Dhawan and will star Love Aaj Kal 2 actor Sara Ali Khan in the lead role. He will also be seen in the Shashank Khaitan directed and Dharma production produced film, Mr Lele. Mr Lele is expected to hit the theatres next year, while Coolie No.1 is slated to release in May this year.

ALSO READ: Varun Dhawan And Shraddha Kapoor's 'Street Dancer 3D' Praised By Bollywood Celebs

ALSO READ: Varun Dhawan Is Slaying It With His Casual Looks For 'Street Dancer 3D' Promotions

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.