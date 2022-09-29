Varun Dhawan Spills Beans On Onscreen Reunion With Alia Bhatt; Quips 'I'll Play A Nanny'

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt started out their acting career together in 2012 with Student of the Year and went on to collaborate on a couple of other blockbuster hits, becoming one of the most loved on-screen Jodis in Bollywood. Fans are eagerly waiting for the duo to unite again, with Varun finally spilling beans on the chances of that happening.

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Varun said he holds Alia very close to his heart, adding that they share an 'incredible chemistry'. Talking about their bond, Varun teased they will collaborate sometime in the future. The actor further joked that he'll play a nanny who'll take the child in a stroller.

Varun Dhawan talks about chances of an onscreen reunion with Alia Bhatt

Varun told the publication, "She is someone who is very close to my heart, and we share incredible chemistry. You can't just make that today. We are good friends, we care for each other, and respect each other."

He continued, "I actually want to work with Alia again. I think it will happen, maybe sometime in the future. I will play a nanny in that, take the child on the stroller.”

Apart from their debut project, Varun and Alia have starred together in films like Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya. They were last seen in the 2019 epic drama Kalank.

More on Varun and Alia Bhatt's work front

Last seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo alongside Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani and more, Varun has a couple of interesting projects lined up. He will be seen in Nitesh Tiwari's Bawaal as well as Amar Kaushik's Bhediya alongside Kriti Sanon and Abhishek Banerjee. Meanwhile, Alia has her debut project Heart Of Stone alongside Gal Gadot as well as Jee Le Zaraa in the pipeline. She was recently seen in Brahmastra with husband Ranbir Kapoor.

(IMAGE: PTI)