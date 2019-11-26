Will Bhumi Pednekar Share The Screen With Varun Dhawan In Shashank Khaitan's Next?

Varun Dhawan along with Shashank Khaitan has given their fans hit films such as Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania under Dharma productions. However, according to reports, Shashank revealed that the actor-director are teaming up again for another project.

According to a leading news portal, the heroine has also been almost finalized. And Shashank wanted to cast a brilliant actor who can perform well in his upcoming project. The director also wanted someone who is deep-rooted to the cultures of the country so he decided to offer the role to Bhumi Pednekar who is known to play earthy roles. The film is expected to be a commercial entertainer and Bhumi has also like the whole concept of the film. The actor has not made any official statements yet. The film is expected to begin shooting somewhere around the second half of 2020. Varun Dhawan and Bhumi Pednekar will share the silver screen for the first time.

Reportedly the filmmaker was planning to title the movie as Rannbhoomi. Earlier the film was expected to be an action film then changed to a spy thriller. However, the director confirms that the film he is planning on with Varun Dhawan will specialize in both genres. As per reports, the film is in the same space as a Dulhania franchise. It will have the same setting and environment and both Varun Dhawan and Bhumi Pednekar will be perfect for the roles. The film is another masala entertainer that will have the trademark of Varun Dhawan and Shashank Khaitan stamp all over it.

On the professional front

On the work front, Varun Dhawan will wrap up shooting for his upcoming film Coolie No.1. The film will be directed by Varun’s dad himself, David Dhawan and is a remake of the same name. The actor will begin shooting for Sriram Raghavan's Ekkis, which is a biopic on martyr Arun Khetarpal. On the other hand, Bhumi Pednekar is gearing up for the release of Pati, Patni Aur Woh along with Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Pandey. Bhumi will begin shooting for her upcoming film Takht from next February onwards.

