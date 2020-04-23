Varun Dhawan To Collaborate With 'Bala' Director Amar Kaushik For A Comedy?

Varun Dhawan is currently quarantining at his house amid the coronavirus lockdown and is using this period to work on his career. He is talking to several filmmakers about his upcoming films to work on his career once the lockdown comes to an end. If recent reports are to be believed, then Varun Dhawan will be teaming up with Amar Kaushik of Bala fame soon.

Varun Dhawan to team up with Amar Kaushik?

Reportedly, Varun Dhawan and Amar Kaushik have been discussing the same since a long time and have now zeroed on a project. Amar Kaushik is reportedly working on the script for the same at the moment and will have it ready in a couple of months. Varun Dhawan and his father, David Dhawan are reportedly very happy about this collaboration. They believe that the film will turn out to be a game-changer in the comedy genre in Bollywood.

Varun Dhawan is also preparing for his role in the upcoming biopic on military personnel, Arun Khetarpal. The film is directed by Sriram Raghavan. The actor is reportedly having video conferencing sessions with the director. The duo has been having several virtual reading sessions as well.

Varun Dhawan will be straight away diving into this project as soon as the lockdown comes to an end. Varun Dhawan also has an Anurag Singh-directorial in his kitty at the moment. The actor reportedly got his hands on the project after a detailed discussion with his mentor, Karan Johar. The film was supposed to start by October but with the current situation, it will be delayed even further.

There have also been several reports that Varun Dhawan is in talks with Karan Johar for a remake of Vijay’s hit Tamil film, Theri. However, any final decision has not yet come in and the actor is being very cautious of every project that he is signing up for. Varun Dhawan has reportedly been on a rejection spree and wants to choose every project carefully.

