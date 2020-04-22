From Varun Dhawan To Milind Soman, Here Are The Top Celeb Stories For Today

Celebs such as Varun Dhawan, Milind Soman, and Dua Lipa were in the spotlight today, on April 22, 2020. Varun Dhawan was in the spotlight was deleting a post flagged as fake news, while Milind Soman celebrated his anniversary. Here are some of the trending entertainment stories for today.

Varun Dhawan Deletes Nostradamus Prediction

Also Read | Varun Dhawan deletes Nostradamus prediction after Instagram flags it as 'False News'

[Varun Dhawan Instagram]

Varun Dhawan recently shared a post that claimed that Nostradamus had actually predicted the current pandemic. However, Instagram quickly flagged this post as fake news. Varun Dhawan later deleted this post from his story.

Lee Min-Ho's The King: Eternal Monarch controversy

Also Read | Varun Dhawan tries to troll Kartik Aaryan on his hilarious Instagram video; read details

Lee Min-Ho's The King: Eternal Monarch is an internationally acclaimed Korean drama. However, the show was recently criticised online for showing a Japanese Buddhist temple. Many thought that showing a Japanese building was offensive as the show was about the Korean Daehan empire. The makers of the show later made a public apology and promised to rectify the mistake for future episodes.

Milind Soman Wishes Wife Ankita On Their Anniversary

Today, April 22, 2020, is Milind Soman's wedding anniversary. On the occasion of his anniversary, the model shared the above picture on his Instagram page. He also wrote a heartfelt message for his wife, Ankita Konwar, in the caption for the post.

Shreyas Talpade reviews Dil Dhadakne Do

Also Read | Varun Dhawan’s latest Instagram post is highly relevant in today's times; Here's why

Golmaal 2 actor Shreyas Talpade recently watched Zoya Akhtar's renowned film, Dil Dhadakne Do. After watching the film, Shreyas Talpade took to Twitter to share his own personal review. In his review, the actor praised the film and revealed that he was especially impressed by Ranveer Singh and Shefali Shah's acting.

Watched #DilDhadakneDo yet again. I have always been a huge fan of yours #ZoyaAkhtar...The story and actors have made this one a perfect watch! @tigerbabyindia @excelmovies (1/2) — Shreyas Talpade (@shreyastalpade1) April 22, 2020

But the 2 characters that took the cake were @ShefaliShah_ & @RanveerOfficial. You guys were just mind-blowing. I have seen you guys perform various roles with ease but the UNDERSTANDING which you have of the characters you portray is very rare in actors! Ty for this one👍🏻 (2/2) — Shreyas Talpade (@shreyastalpade1) April 22, 2020

Dua Lipa, Chris Martin, Other Artists Unite To Cover 'Times Like These'

Several celebs are trying to use their influence to help during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, several singers are joining together to cover the song, Times Like These. Coldplay, Dua Lipa, Sean Paul, 5 Seconds of Summer, Ellie Goulding, Chris Martin and many other artists will work together to make this cover. Moreover, all the money earned during this event will be donated to those suffering the most from the pandemic.

Also Read | Dua Lipa, Chris Martin, Other Artists Unite To Cover 'Times Like These' For COVID Relief

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.