Varun Dhawan Deletes Nostradamus Prediction After Instagram Flags It As 'False News'

Taking cognizance of fake news reports on the internet, the IT ministry had asked all social media companies (like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and more) to immediately remove false news spreading misinformation about coronavirus from their platform.

The Ministry of Electronics and IT issued an advisory asking social media companies to inform their users about not posting false information relating to Coronavirus. Falling prey to the viral conspiracies going around, Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan shared the Nostradamus prediction about the Coronavirus outbreak.

On his Instagram story, Varun shared the post of a theory suggesting that the French astrologer Nostradamus had actually predicted the current pandemic in the year 1551 itself (16th century). On swiping the story, Instagram immediately flagged it as 'False Information' and when you click "Why" on the option, it said, "Independent Face-Checkers say this is False and No evidence Nostradamus predicted novel coronavirus".

Varun eventually deleted the post from his Instagram story within a few minutes.

Origin of this False News

Amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, many Twitter users shared a photo claiming that Nostradamus had predicted the ongoing coronavirus back in the 16th century. The photo does not claim in which book Nostradamus wrote the following prophecy. The events written down in the photo have reportedly not featured in any of Nostradamus' philosophy books either.

Nostradamus wrote a book named Les Prophéties which is believed to be a culmination of various prophecies which have reportedly come true from time to time. But, this specific prophecy has not been noted in the book. No other written work by Nostradamus speaks about the prophecy in question, which indicates that Nostradamus predicting the coronavirus outbreak in 2020 is indeed fake.

Varun shares a post which consisted of an order calling for lockdown

Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram story to share an old picture of a public order issued by the corporation of the city of Kelowna in Canada. The order shared by Varun Dhawan can be seen dating to November 7, 1918, which had happened to be a Thursday during Spanish Influenza.

The order states that all the schools, public and private churches, theatres, moving picture halls, lodge meetings, and other places of amusements are to be closed to prevent the spread of influenza. The order shared by Varun Dhawan also stated that any gathering consisting of more than 10 people is prohibited.

