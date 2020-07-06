Varun Dhawan Wishes Anupam Kher On Guru Purnima; Says 'I Am Eternally Grateful To You'

Varun Dhawan penned down Guru Purnima wishes for Anupam Kher. On July 6, Varun took to his Instagram and shared a collage of pics with Anupam Kher. Sharing the pictures, Varun Dhawan expressed that he doesn't need a specific day to wish Kher.

Varun Dhawan further wrote about the time he spent at Anupam Kher's institution- Actor Prepares. The Street Dancer 3D actor penned, "The time I spent at Actor Prepares has made me fall more in love with craft but the knowledge you have given me whenever we do a scene together is something I am eternally grateful to you for." Check out Varun Dhawan's Instagram post for Anupam Kher here.

Madhuri Dixit's post on the occasion of Guru Purnima also won the internet. Madhuri Dixit paid her tribute to her 'guru' Saroj Khan with a lengthy note on Instagram. â£Madhuri Dixit wrote, "The Guru-Shishya bond that we shared, the assurance that she would be my mother on the sets, I'll miss everything. Today on the occasion of Guru Purnima, I pay my tribute to her. â£â£Nobody can make women look so beautiful, desirable & sensuous on-screen like her. She made everything look like poetry in motion. Smitten by her, I had told her, 'Saroji ji, agar aap shakkar hoti na, I would add you in my cup of tea & drink it'. She would laugh heartily at this."

Varun Dhawan's debut

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan, who has been a part of Anupam Kher's acting school, dipped his toes in Bollywood in the year 2012. Varun Dhawan's debut film, Student Of The Year was a huge success and the movie still remains fresh in the hearts of fans. Student Of The Year also stars Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra.

On the professional front, Varun Dhawan was last seen in Remo D’Souza’s film, Street Dancer 3D. The film also features actors Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhu Deva, Aparshakti Khurana and Nora Fatehi. The movie received mixed reviews from the audience and critics alike.

Varun Dhawan will be next seen in the upcomer- Coolie No. 1, directed by his father David Dhawan. Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Coolie No. 1 is the remake of the 1995 film of the same title. The 2020 film stars Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles.

