Anupam Kher Reminisces 'Hum' Days With Amitabh Bachchan In Throwback Pic

Bollywood’s versatile duo Amitabh Bachchan and Anupam Kher who occupied a spot on the list of trends have created a mark with their priceless work. Anupam recently shared a classic throwback picture from the sets of the 1991 film Hum, in which he co-starred with Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Govinda, Kader Khan, and Kimi Katkar. In the old picture, Amitabh Bachchan can be seen posing with Anupam Kher along with the director Mukul Anand.

Anupam Kher shares a classic throwback picture

Anupam shared the beautiful picture on Instagram where the trio can be seen posing in between their shoots. While captioning the post, Anupam wrote that this picture was sent to the actor by his makeup man of earlier days Bahadur Singh where he is seen posing with the “tallest persona in our film industry” Amitabh Bachchan Ji. Anupam mentioned that the still is from the shooting of the film Hum in Mauritius. The actor also confessed that the picture has revived so many memories of joy, happiness, fun moments, and much more that he spent with the entire casts and crew then. Anupam also wrote that he miss the director Mukul Anand and wrote that he was an amazing human being.

The story of the 1991 film revolves around Tiger (Amitabh) is enraged by his father's death at the hands of Bakhtawar (Danny Denzongpa). He vows to murder him but Inspector Giridhar (Anupam) stops him. Later, Giridhar steals from Bakhtawar and kills his family but blames Tiger for it. Reportedly, this was the most successful film for the famous superstar Bachchan in the early '90s before he announced his temporary retirement (for five years) immediately after its release. He also won the Filmfare Best Actor Award for it in 1992. The film was the second highest-grossing Indian film of 1991 at the box office and was a blockbuster.

Sometime back, reminiscing the good old days, veteran actor Anupam Kher recently shared his fan moment with MJ in his recent Instagram post. In his post, Kher revealed how he 'broke the barricade' to shake hands with the pop icon. Anupam dug up his photo gallery and shared a throwback pic with fans on social media. Earlier on Tuesday, the National Award-winning actor took to Instagram and shared pictures of him shaking hands with late Michael Jackson when he came to Mumbai in 1996 and shared the epic anecdote behind the pictures. The Saaransh actor shared his once-in-a-lifetime experience of meeting the legend at Oberoi Hotel Gardens, Mumbai, and revealed how he broke the barricade and almost hugged the Beat It singer in the long caption of the IG post.

