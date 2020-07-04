Guru Purnima Wishes In English To Share With Your Near And Dear Ones

Guru Purnima wishes in English are a great way to spared the joy of the festival today. Guru Purnima is also known as Vyasa Purnima and is considered an auspicious day dedicated to one's Gurus. Hence, these Guru Purnima wishes in English help to express these joyous moments with each other in the form of messages or posts. This day is considered to have an immense significance for various sections of society. Thus sending thoughtful Guru Purnima wishes may help to convey the message and also help in celebrating the joy of this auspicious day.

Guru Purnima wishes in English

As you walk with the Guru, you walk in the light of Existence, away from the darkness of ignorance. You leave behind all the problems of your life and move towards the peak experiences of life. Happy Guru Purnima.

Be devoted to your Guru on this holy day and ever and thank them for making you oh so wise and clever. Happy Guru Purnima.

Dear Guru, you are my only lamp on a dark night of pain Your thoughts, your words and your actions With me shall always remain Happy Guru Poornima.

A bow to the great teachers on this auspicious day of the birth of the great Sage Vyasa. A symbol of guru-shishya tradition who gave his first sermon on this day at Sarnath. Happy Guru Purnima!

Today is a day to be grateful, Be humble and smile, Thank you for making my life worthwhile. Wish you a Happy Guru Purnima!

There will be no darkness in my life when there is a ray of light of your blessings and teachings. Happy Guru Purnima!

Stick to the way you are now, Follow the paths shown by your Guru, The shine will come to you, You will be the star of your life, Happy Guru Purnima.

To the world, you may be just a teacher but to your students, you are a hero! May guru's blessings Always shower on you. Happy Guru Purnima.

You were a light for me in the dark, You were an inspiration and an aspiration, Support me always, I will succeed in all ways. Happy Guru Purnima.

It is an incomparable journey where the Guru leads you from the visible to the invisible, from the material to the divine, from the ephemeral to the eternal. Thank you for being my Guru. Happy Guru Purnima.

May Guru’s blessings Always shower on you May you be successful In whatever you do Happy Guru Purnima.

Smartness, intelligence and wisdom. You have given me so much in life Thanks teacher for being my guide Thanks for giving me strength in strife. Happy Guru Purnima.

Some teach, you inspire! Happy Guru Purnima to you. Thanks for everything.

These Guru Purnima wishes in English may help to celebrate this auspicious day and also spread joy to those who are closest. Sending these Guru Purnima wishes to one’s teachers and elders may also prove to be suitable as one can learn several new aspects of life from them.

