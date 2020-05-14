Varun Dhawan's Look From 2018 Reminds Nupur Sanon Of Professor Sergio From 'Money Heist'

Get over Ayushmann Khurrana and Kartik Aaryan, Internet has found their new Professor Sergio — Varun Dhawan. The 'October' actor took to his Instagram handle to share his look from 2018 and within seconds Netizens were reminded of the popular Money Heist character — Professor Sergio.

Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon dropped a comment on Varun's picture saying, "@varundvn the resemblance to Professor Sergio is uncanny !!" [sic] On the popular Netflix crime-drama, Spanish star Alvaro Morte plays the role of The Professor who brings together a bunch of career criminals who dress up in red jumpsuits and a Salvador Dali mask to rob the Royal Mint of Spain.

Recently, Ayushmann Khurrana on his social media said that he is "dying" to play a character like The Professor from "Money Heist" and hopes Bollywood filmmakers are listening. "I want to be the Professor. I want to put this out in the universe. Hello reverent filmmakers! Please! I'm dying to do something like this," he captioned the clip where he played Bella Ciao on a piano.

Money Heist's fourth part of the series, or season two, aired on April 3. It is the most-watched series on Netflix, at the moment, toppling Tiger King.

The series is directed by Alex Rodrigo and showcases the story of a bunch of people who rob the Royal Mint of Spain. Recently, the director of the show revealed his choice for the Indian version of the series. The director conveyed how he thinks that South Indian actor Thalapathy Vijay would be an apt choice for the role of Professor.

