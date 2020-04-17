Netizens Disapprove Of Kartik Aaryan's Comparison To The Professor From 'Money Heist'

Ever since the COVID-19 lockdown was imposed, Kartik Aaryan has managed to keep his fans hooked to his social media handles. From giving his iconic monologue from Pyaar Ka Punchnama a Coronavirus twist to interacting with several COVID-19 survivors in India with his viral 'Koki Poochega' series, Aaryan leaves no stones unturned to help his fans kill boredom. For the universe, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor has adopted a new avatar, comprising a full-fledged beard and an unkempt hairdo amidst lockdown.

Kartik Aaryan frequently keeps on posting selfies of himself flaunting his new look and recently after he posted yet another photo on Instagram sporting his rugged look, Viral Bhayani compared his look with Netflix Original Money Heist's protagonist Álvaro Morte by sharing a side-by-side photo of the two on his Instagram handle. However, a lot of social media users were quite unimpressed by the comparison and expressed it in the comment section of the post.

Netizens react to Kartik Aaryan's comparison with Money Heist's Álvaro Morte

Soon after Viral Bhayani took to his Instagram handle to compare Kartik Aaryan's look with Álvaro Morte, several users flooded the comment section of the post to express their disagreement about the same. One user commented on the post writing, "He won't be able to match professor's performance ever in life..m", while another user wrote, "Please don't compare any Bollywood celebs with the professor, they are nowhere even close! Just the looks don't matter." Furthermore, one user also called Aryan 'copycat' by commenting, "Now everyone wants to be the professor, copy cat." Check out netizen's reaction below:

