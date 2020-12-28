Last Updated:

Varun Dhawan's 'Coolie No 1' Stands At 1.3 Rating On IMDb; Netizens React

Varun Dhawan's film Coolie No 1 in just three days after its release, has become the second lowest rated film on IMDb with 1.3 stars. Netizens react —

Written By
Chetna Kapoor
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan's Coolie No. 1 is among the lowest-rated films (on second) on IMDb within just three days after its release. After over 23,000 ratings, the film is now at 1.3 rating, marginally better than Sadak 2 ( which released on Disney+ Hotstar in July) which is at 1.1.

The film is a remake of the 1995 film starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. While the film reportedly became the highest viewed movie on OTT in 24 hours but unfortunately, reviews suggest otherwise. For comparison, KRK's Deshdrohi currently stands at 1.4, while 2013's Himmatwala is at 1.7 and Race 3 from 2018 has a rating of 1.9

Varun-starrer Coolie No 1's logic-defying scene becomes subject of hilarious reactions

Coolie No 1 

Meanwhile, Coolie No 1 directly hit Amazon Prime on Friday. The movie also stars Sara Ali Khan, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Jaaved Jaaferi, among others. The comedy directed by David Dhawan, is the remake of the director’s hit film of the same name starring Govinda.

Varun Dhawan shares 'Coolie No. 1' shot inspired by Prabhu Deva's 'Urvashi'; WATCH

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND