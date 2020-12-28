Varun Dhawan's 'Coolie No 1' Stands At 1.3 Rating On IMDb; Netizens React

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan's Coolie No. 1 is among the lowest-rated films (on second) on IMDb within just three days after its release. After over 23,000 ratings, the film is now at 1.3 rating, marginally better than Sadak 2 ( which released on Disney+ Hotstar in July) which is at 1.1.

The film is a remake of the 1995 film starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. While the film reportedly became the highest viewed movie on OTT in 24 hours but unfortunately, reviews suggest otherwise. For comparison, KRK's Deshdrohi currently stands at 1.4, while 2013's Himmatwala is at 1.7 and Race 3 from 2018 has a rating of 1.9

Please please do not watch Coolie No. 1. It is so damn bad. I'm surprised it even has a 1.3 rating on IMDB so far. Second worst thing in 2020 after covid-19. Overacting ka dukan #VarunDhawan #CoolieNo1OnPrime — Sanjeet (@sanjeet5594) December 27, 2020

The legendary movie 'himmatwala' has been defeated! Coolie no 1 sets new IMDb record #1.4ðŸ‘ðŸ» — Aasim Abdullah (@aasimabdullah2) December 28, 2020

Govinda and Karishma after checking IMDb ratings of Coolie No. 1 remake pic.twitter.com/rwUbhYofMQ — Sagar (@sagarcasm) December 28, 2020

2 minutes silence for those who were saying coolie no. 1 going to be superhit... @HarshSh69487726 ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ IMDb 1.4/10 #ripphysics #CoolieNo1Review pic.twitter.com/Edns8RKNjt — Nikhil Verma (@iamnik0806) December 26, 2020

Meanwhile, Coolie No 1 directly hit Amazon Prime on Friday. The movie also stars Sara Ali Khan, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Jaaved Jaaferi, among others. The comedy directed by David Dhawan, is the remake of the director’s hit film of the same name starring Govinda.

