Varun-starrer 'Coolie No 1's logic-defying scene becomes subject of hilarious reactions

Be it the lifting of ideas from the West or difference in technical expertise, Bollywood often shows that it has a long way catching up with Hollywood. Recently, a scene in a Hindi film was termed as the ‘greatest action sequence in history’, and even better than the Hollywood classics. The scene in question was from the film Coolie No 1, and the ‘praises’ for a scene involving Varun Dhawan saving a baby was out of disbelief, but more in mockery.

Varun Dhawan’s Coolie No 1 scene trolled

The scene involved Varun Dhawan, who plays a coolie in the movie, saving a child who gets stuck on the railway tracks while a train approached. Varun jumped from the bridge onto a train and ran almost the entire length of it to reach the front of it.

If that was not all, he then jumped off the train and saved the child, fraction of a second before it passed through.

Netizens jokingly termed the scene better than the The Dark Knight,The Matrix, Avengers, ‘beyond science’ and more. Some quipped why the other passengers did not do anything while Varun did so much. Many recalled that it was better than some of the similar sequences done in South cinema, by Nandamuri Balakrishna and Rajinikanth, among others.

If u think The Dark Knight,The Matrix,Avengers have the greatest action sequence in the history of world cinema,you are wrong...presenting the greatest action scene ever #CoolieNo1 pic.twitter.com/N6jgsNo3sr — MassSimmy (@MassSimmy) December 25, 2020

Beyond science 😭 — N (@NayabPokiri) December 24, 2020

bollywood stop making movies please i beg #CoolieNo1pic.twitter.com/9mun5nWdjX — 𝙖𝙮𝙪𝙨𝙝𝙞 ⁷ (@_DevAkshi_) December 25, 2020

Coolie No 1

Meanwhile, Coolie No 1 directly hit Amazon Prime on Friday. The movie also stars Sara Ali Khan, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Jaaved Jaaferi, among others. The comedy directed by David Dhawan, is the remake of the director’s hit film of the same name starring Govinda.

